The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Something about a spoken word track just feels risky. You might get something that feels prophetic, or it could just as easily teeter into pretentiousness. But the way Cassandra Jenkins uses it in "Hard Drive" is nothing short of a magic trick. Throughout, Jenkins is conversational, teasing her way through various encounters. They could be matter-of-fact, they could mean something greater. Jenkins manages to find the latter, small moments that become magnified, even portentous, on a constant journey of figuring shit out.



There's a conversation about art in a museum, a driving lesson and mentions of therapy, a psychic at a party. Jenkins, at just the right moments, gently glides out of spoken word into a sung chorus — the mind is just a hard drive of these loose interactions and it's your job to sort through and make something of it, or life is just a hard drive, one in which you might be 35 and just learning how to operate a car or you might be 35 wondering when everything around you will start to make a little more sense. This particular "Hard Drive" could end in wreckage, someone rifling through cluttered thoughts and, even while carefully measuring their words while turning it all over, exiting with nothing but the disorientation of memory. But as Jenkins seizes on the psychic's words — a refrain of "one, two, three" and "just breathe," a promise we're going to put all these pieces together, the atmospheric piano and saxophones raising her up — you can even start to agree with her that a better year could be on the horizon. —Ryan