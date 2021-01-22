The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

04

<a href="https://beachimpedimentrecords.bandcamp.com/album/come-see-me-not-the-only-one-ep">Come See Me / Not The Only One EP by The Chisel</a>

In 1831, miners and workers in the Welsh town of Merthyr Tydfil rebelled against mistreatment and exploitation, briefly conquering their own town and expelling British authorities. When troops retook Merthyr, dozens of workers were killed, and more were shipped away to Australian prison camps, but communists and socialists in the years ahead would take inspiration from the Merthyr rebels, flying their red flag.



On "Not The Only One," one Bad Cal, singer for the UK punk band the Chisel, roars about the Merthyr uprising — "They were screaming for their rights!" — and about how little has changed. That seems like the stuff of an old folk song, and that's basically what "Not The Only One" is: "Look around, what do I see?/ Our people in the grips of poverty!/ I ask myself, what can I do/ Cause I know we deserve better! I know it's true!" In the hands of the Chisel, that folk-song sentiment takes the form of riotous gang-chant street-punk — the sort that the Chisel's comrades in Chubby And The Gang are doing so well these days. (Indeed, Gang frontman Chubby Charles plays guitar in the Chisel.) The Chisel put that idea forward with righteous drive. Play it loud enough, and you might start to feel like you could change something. —Tom