Taylor Swift – “Carolina”

New Music June 24, 2022 12:02 AM By James Rettig
0

Taylor Swift – “Carolina”

New Music June 24, 2022 12:02 AM By James Rettig
0

Taylor Swift has released “Carolina,” her original song for the upcoming film Where The Crawdads Sing. It was produced by her now-frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner, who you might just know from the National. Where The Crawdads Sing is an adaptation of the 2018 bestselling novel by Delia Owens; it stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and was produced by Reese Witherspoon.

“As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side,” Swift wrote on Instagram when the trailer for the film dropped, which featured a preview of the track. “I wrote the song “Carolina” alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story.”

Listen to it below.

Where The Crawdads Sing is in theaters on July 15.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Drake Is Ridiculous

2 days ago 0

Justin Timberlake Apologizes For Botched Beat Ya Feet Dance: “Maybe It Was The Khakis”

2 days ago 0

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

4 days ago 0

Turnstile Announce Fall North American Tour With Snail Mail & JPEGMAFIA

3 days ago 0

Kate Bush Gives First Interview About Stranger Things Resurgence: “The Whole World’s Gone Mad”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest