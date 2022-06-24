Taylor Swift – “Carolina”
Taylor Swift has released “Carolina,” her original song for the upcoming film Where The Crawdads Sing. It was produced by her now-frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner, who you might just know from the National. Where The Crawdads Sing is an adaptation of the 2018 bestselling novel by Delia Owens; it stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and was produced by Reese Witherspoon.
“As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side,” Swift wrote on Instagram when the trailer for the film dropped, which featured a preview of the track. “I wrote the song “Carolina” alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story.”
Listen to it below.
Where The Crawdads Sing is in theaters on July 15.