Taylor Swift has released “Carolina,” her original song for the upcoming film Where The Crawdads Sing. It was produced by her now-frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner, who you might just know from the National. Where The Crawdads Sing is an adaptation of the 2018 bestselling novel by Delia Owens; it stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and was produced by Reese Witherspoon.

“As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side,” Swift wrote on Instagram when the trailer for the film dropped, which featured a preview of the track. “I wrote the song “Carolina” alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story.”

Listen to it below.

I wrote this one alone in the middle of the night and then @AaronDessner and I meticulously worked on a sound that we felt would be authentic to the moment when this story takes place. I made a wish that one day you would hear it. ‘Carolina’ is out now 🥺 https://t.co/2xqE0fEr10 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

Where The Crawdads Sing is in theaters on July 15.