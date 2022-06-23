The New Orleans indie band Lawn are inching closer to the release of their Bigger Sprout EP. After digging into a jangle-pop sound on lead single “Down” and channeling early Parquet Courts on the more high-strung “Night Life,” they’re back to that jangly power-pop feel on today’s new “Running My Luck.” Like, imagine Real Estate covering the Byrds, but more muscular than dreamy. The chorus: “I’m always tired of wakin’ up/ I’m always tired of feelin’ stuff/ I’m always tired of actin’ tough/ I’m always tired of running my luck.”

Bigger Sprout is out 7/15 on Born Yesterday.