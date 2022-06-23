Stereolab Share Previously Unreleased “Robot Riot” From Latest Switched On Compilation

David Cowlard

New Music June 23, 2022 1:43 PM By James Rettig
0

Since Stereolab reunited in 2019, the band has mostly been concerned with live performances and archival releases. Last year, they put out the fourth volume of their Switched On rarities compilation series that dates back to the ’90s. Today, they’ve announced another edition called Pulse Of The Early Brain [Switched On Volume 5]. They have also shared a previously unreleased track called “Robot Riot,” which was originally written for a Charles Long sculpture. Stereolab previously collaborated with Long for 1995’s Music For The Amorphous Body Study Center. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 Stereolab & Nurse With Wound – “Simple Headphone Mind”
02 Stereolab & Nurse With Wound – “Trippin’ With The Birds”
03 “Low Fi”
04 “[Varoom!]”
05 “Laisser-Faire”
06 “Elektro [he held the world in his iron grip]”
07 “Robot Riot”
08 “Spool Of Collusion”
09 “Symbolic Logic Of Now!”
10 “Forensic Itch”
11 “Ronco Symphony” (Demo)
12 “ABC”
13 “Magne-Music”
14 “Blaue Milch”
15 “Yes Sir! I Can Moogie”
16 “Plastic Mile” (Original Version)
17 “Refractions In The Plastic Pulse (Autechre Remix)” (Feebate Mix)
18 “Unity Purity Occasional”
19 “The Nth Degrees”
20 “XXXOOO”
21 “Cybele’s Reverie” (Live at the Hollywood Bowl)

TOUR DATES:
09/06 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
09/07 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
09/09 Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theatre
09/10 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
09/11 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
09/13 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
09/16 Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera LA
09/17 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
09/19 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
09/20 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
09/23rd | Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
09/24 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
09/25 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/28 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/29 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
09/30 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
10/01 Toronto, ON @ History
10/02 Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
10/04 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
10/05 Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson
10/07 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
10/08 Washington, DC @ 9.30 Club [Late show]
10/10 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/14 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/15 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Pulse of the Early Brain [Switched On Volume 5] is out 9/2 via Warp/Duophonic UHF.

