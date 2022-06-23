Stereolab Share Previously Unreleased “Robot Riot” From Latest Switched On Compilation
Since Stereolab reunited in 2019, the band has mostly been concerned with live performances and archival releases. Last year, they put out the fourth volume of their Switched On rarities compilation series that dates back to the ’90s. Today, they’ve announced another edition called Pulse Of The Early Brain [Switched On Volume 5]. They have also shared a previously unreleased track called “Robot Riot,” which was originally written for a Charles Long sculpture. Stereolab previously collaborated with Long for 1995’s Music For The Amorphous Body Study Center. Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 Stereolab & Nurse With Wound – “Simple Headphone Mind”
02 Stereolab & Nurse With Wound – “Trippin’ With The Birds”
03 “Low Fi”
04 “[Varoom!]”
05 “Laisser-Faire”
06 “Elektro [he held the world in his iron grip]”
07 “Robot Riot”
08 “Spool Of Collusion”
09 “Symbolic Logic Of Now!”
10 “Forensic Itch”
11 “Ronco Symphony” (Demo)
12 “ABC”
13 “Magne-Music”
14 “Blaue Milch”
15 “Yes Sir! I Can Moogie”
16 “Plastic Mile” (Original Version)
17 “Refractions In The Plastic Pulse (Autechre Remix)” (Feebate Mix)
18 “Unity Purity Occasional”
19 “The Nth Degrees”
20 “XXXOOO”
21 “Cybele’s Reverie” (Live at the Hollywood Bowl)
Pulse of the Early Brain [Switched On Volume 5] is out 9/2 via Warp/Duophonic UHF.