Stereolab Announce Fall North American Tour

Back in 2019, Stereolab returned to the stage for the first time in a decade. Their performance at that year’s Pitchfork Music Festival, although abbreviated by rain, was a total thrill. They kept touring up until the onset of COVID in early 2020, then revved back up for some festival gigs last fall. Today, they’ve announced a pleasingly robust North American tour itinerary.

In September and October of this year, Stereolab will play shows throughout the United States and Canada. They’ll do 23 shows total, one night only in each city, including a stop at the new Los Angeles edition of Primavera Sound. Check out the full schedule below and buy tickets here.

09/06 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

09/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

09/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

09/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/11 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

09/13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

09/17 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

09/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

09/24 – Vancouver, BC, CAN @ Commodore Ballroom

09/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

09/30 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

10/02 – Montreal, QC, CAN @ MTELUS

10/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

10/05 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson

10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (Late Show)

10/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel