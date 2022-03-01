Stereolab Announce Fall North American Tour
Back in 2019, Stereolab returned to the stage for the first time in a decade. Their performance at that year’s Pitchfork Music Festival, although abbreviated by rain, was a total thrill. They kept touring up until the onset of COVID in early 2020, then revved back up for some festival gigs last fall. Today, they’ve announced a pleasingly robust North American tour itinerary.
In September and October of this year, Stereolab will play shows throughout the United States and Canada. They’ll do 23 shows total, one night only in each city, including a stop at the new Los Angeles edition of Primavera Sound. Check out the full schedule below and buy tickets here.
09/06 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
09/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
09/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
09/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
09/11 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
09/13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
09/17 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
09/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
09/24 – Vancouver, BC, CAN @ Commodore Ballroom
09/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
09/30 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
10/02 – Montreal, QC, CAN @ MTELUS
10/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
10/05 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson
10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
10/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (Late Show)
10/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel