Primavera Sound LA’s Debut Lineup Topped By Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, & Nine Inch Nails

Two and a half years ago, the legendary European music festival Primavera Sound — which is based in Barcelona and has maintained a sister festival in Porto for years — announced its intention to launch an annual event in Los Angeles. Since then, a global pandemic has prevented even the flagship Primavera from taking place. But the organizers are back today with news of the debut Primavera Sound LA, set for Sept. 16-18 at LA State Historical Park.

Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, and Nine Inch Nails are set to headline the event. Other big and/or intriguing names on the lineup include Clairo, Mitski, James Blake, Darkside, Tierra Whack, Stereolab, Arca, Fontaines D.C., Mustafa, PinkPantheress, Low, Faye Webster, Kim Gordon, Amaarae, Dry Cleaning, King Krule, Bicep, Cigarettes After Sex, Khruangbin, Shellac, Boy Harsher, Danny L Harle, Squid, Georgia, CHAI, Beak>, Drain Gang, and John Talabot.

All previously purchased tickets for the cancelled 2020 event will be valid for 2022. For everyone else, registration for the presale is open now at the Primavera Sound site. The presale begins this Friday, Dec. 10 at 10AM PT. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the public at 2PM PT the same day.