Stereolab Played Their First Show In Over 10 Years Last Night

Before last night, the French/English psychedelic lounge-pop greats Stereolab hadn’t played a show in over a decade. Their last show had been a February 2009 gig in Tokyo. The band never officially broke up, but they went on extended hiatus starting in 2009, and the band members busied themselves with other projects. Laetitia Sadier went solo, and Tim Gane led the new band Cavern Of Anti-Matter. But now Stereolab are back. This summer, they’re touring and releasing expanded reissues of many of their best albums. Their itinerary includes some big American festivals like Pitchfork and Desert Daze. And last night, they kicked it all off with a tiny warm-up gig in the English seaside town of Ramsgate.

Making the entirely sane decision that it might be smart to work out any kinks in front of a small audience, Stereolab booked their first two comeback shows at the Ramsgate Music Hall, a venue that can fit about 140 people. As Brooklyn Vegan points out, Stereolab played the first of those shows last night. Last night’s lineup was Sadier, Gane, Andy Ramsay, Joe Watson, and Xavi Munoz, a member of Sadier’s touring band. They played an 18-song set that included both widely-loved classics and relatively obscure deep cuts. There doesn’t seem to be any video of the show, but you can check out a few photos and the setlist below, via Brooklyn Vegan.

SETLIST:

01 “Come And Play In The Milky Night”

02 “Brakhage”

03 “French Disko”

04 “Baby Lulu”

05 “Miss Modular”

06 “Need To Be”

07 “Metronomic Underground”

08 “Fluorescences”

09 “The Extension Trip”

10 “Infinity Girl”

11 “Brigitte”

12 “Ping Pong”

13 “Double Rocker”

14 “John Cage Bubblegum”

15 “Lo Boob Oscillator”

16 “Percolator”

17 “Blue Milk”

18 “Contronatura”

Stereolab will play a second Ramsgate show tonight, and the tour proper kicks off the next night in Brussels.