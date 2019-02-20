Stereolab Announce Reunion Tour

The French/English pop experimentalists Stereolab never officially broke up, but they’ve been on hiatus since 2009. The band members have been busy — Laetitia Sadier going solo, Tim Game touring and recording with Cavern Of Anti-Matter. But after a decade away, Stereolab are about to return with full-scale European and North American tours and with a full reissue series.

This spring, the band will release expanded, remastered editions of 1993’s Transient Random Noise-Bursts With Announcements and 1994’s Mars Audiac Quintet, and they’ll do the same for their next five albums later in the year. They’ll also cross a couple of continents. We already reported that the band would play Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival and California’s Desert Daze. But now they’ve shared the full touring itinerary, and you can check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

5/30 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique/Orangerie

5/31 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret

6/01 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

6/06 – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound

6/08 – Bordeaux, France @ Rock School Barbey

6/09 – Paris, France @ Villette Sonique

6/11 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

6/12 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

6/15 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

6/16 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 1

6/18 – Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill

6/19 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

6/20 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

6/21 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Uni Stylus

6/22 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvan3

6/24 – Belfast, UK @ Empire Music Hall

6/25 – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street

8/10 – Oslo, Norway @ Øya Festival

8/15–18 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

9/16 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

9/17 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

9/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

9/20 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

9/21 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

9/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

9/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

9/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

9/27-28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

9/29 – Boston, MA @ Royale

10/01 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

10/02 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/03 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

10/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

10/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/07 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

10/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

10/11 – Moreno Beach, CA @ Desert Daze

10/13 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

10/15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/18-19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Those first two reissues are out 5/3 on Warp Records/Duophonic UHF Disks.