Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Songs At Milano Summer Festival
As we wrote this morning, Kendrick Lamar is in Europe right now performing at various festivals and certain high-end events. He performed at Louis Vuitton’s showcase during Paris Fashion Week, and couple nights ago he did an intimate set at Cannes Lions Festival sponsored by Spotify. Tonight, he’s played at Milano Summer Festival, and he’s headlining Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage on Sunday. During his Milano Summer Festival set, Kendrick performed a few tracks from his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, including “N95” and “Count Me Out.” Kendrick also dug into some older tracks from good kid, m.A.A.d city and DAMN. Watch some fan-shot footage below.
“Count Me Out”
“N95” and “HUMBLE.”
“Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe”