Performing at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, Arizona last night, Halsey led the audience in a chant of “my body, my choice” as a response to Friday’s US Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe V. Wade. Halsey is currently on their Love And Power tour and did not hold back in condemning the Court’s reversing a nearly 50-year-old case that protected a woman’s federal right to an abortion.

“This has been happening for a very long fucking time,” they began. “And I know that we want to sit at home and we want to wait for some revolutionary to come along and to make a difference, but no one is fucking coming. Nobody is fucking coming. It is up to every single one of you, myself, every single person in this building to do our fucking part to protect bodily autonomy and bodily integrity. To protect medical privacy.” From there, Halsey led the audience in a chant of “MY BODY, MY CHOICE.”

Hours after the decision was announced yesterday, Halsey tweeted: “I have been advocating for abortion, reproductive rights, and bodily integrity for as long as I’ve had a platform and I’m running out of ways to word and frame the severity of the impact that fundamentalism has on our country.

“I know some of you look to my page for information or guidance but I need a little bit of time to speak to some people with more authority and experience than me and gather my thoughts. I don’t want to just contribute to antagonistic noise. I’m just defeated at the moment.”

Watch some fan-shot footage below.

Halsey during nightmare tonight highlighting abortion rights. It is so fucking important for artists not to stay silent. I was legit in tears @halsey #loveandpowertour pic.twitter.com/bwxpzJyQqv — nikkisha (@niiikkiiiii_) June 25, 2022