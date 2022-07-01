Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?

Her latest contender for the Hot 100 throne is “Hot Shit,” a track that assembles some big names around the South Bronx’s finest. The invincible Memphis beat-maker Tay Keith co-produced the track with BanBwoi, and it has guest features from Chicago superstars Kanye West and Lil Durk. It also samples “The Electric Slide”? That part comes in the context of these lyrics: “I’m connected/ I don’t know what’s longer, man, my pockets or my checklist/ I don’t know who’s colder, man, my heart or my necklace/ Pretty when I wake up, I’m a bad bitch at breakfast/ Too much slide on the op, it’s electric.”

Listen below.