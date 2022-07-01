Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

New Music July 1, 2022 12:01 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

New Music July 1, 2022 12:01 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?

Her latest contender for the Hot 100 throne is “Hot Shit,” a track that assembles some big names around the South Bronx’s finest. The invincible Memphis beat-maker Tay Keith co-produced the track with BanBwoi, and it has guest features from Chicago superstars Kanye West and Lil Durk. It also samples “The Electric Slide”? That part comes in the context of these lyrics: “I’m connected/ I don’t know what’s longer, man, my pockets or my checklist/ I don’t know who’s colder, man, my heart or my necklace/ Pretty when I wake up, I’m a bad bitch at breakfast/ Too much slide on the op, it’s electric.”

Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Danny Brown Says Die Antwoord’s Ninja Sexually Assaulted Him

1 day ago 0

Behold The Grim Spectacle Of Lizzo And James Corden Doing Carpool Karaoke

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time”

2 days ago 0

Depeche Mode Share Statement About Andy Fletcher’s Death

3 days ago 0

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Cover Art Is Here, And It’s Wild

14 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest