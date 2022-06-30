Vnce Staples has joined the cast for the pilot of Showtime’s reboot of the 1999 film The Wood, which will be executive produced by the movie’s original director Rick Famuyiwa. Variety describes the show as “an honest look at friendship and dating from the perspective of three young Black males born and raised in the gentrifying L.A. suburb of Inglewood.”

Staples will star as a character named Jamal, described as “an aspiring photographer from Ladera Heights, who has been cut off by his upper-class family when he decided to follow his own path instead of going to historic Morehouse College.” Staples had a cameo in Famuyiwa’s 2015 film Dope.

Also cast in the show’s pilot are Xavier Mills, Karen Obilom, Melvin Gregg, and Essence Renae, and Richard T. Jones and Tamala Jones will reprise their roles from the film.

In additional Staples news, he’s also been added to the cast of 20th Century Studios’ White Men Can’t Jump reboot, which is set to feature Jack Harlow, Sinqua Walls, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, and Tamera ‘Tee’ Kissen, according to Deadline. No word yet on what his role will be.

Staples has only had a few minor film and television roles so far. He released his most recent album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart, earlier this year.