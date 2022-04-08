Stream Vince Staples’ Reflective New Album Ramona Park Broke My Heart

Less than a year ago, the great Long Beach rapper Vince Staples released his short, insular self-titled album. Before that LP came out, Staples said that it was the first of two albums that he was planning on releasing in 2021, and he wasn’t far off. Today, Staples has followed that self-titled record with his new album Ramona Park Broke My Heart.

Ramona Park Broke My Heart is Staples’ tribute to the Long Beach neighborhood where he grew up. Like Staples’ last album, it finds him looking inward and processing some of the traumas that came with his upbringing. This is Staples in his mellow zone, rapping over moody instrumentals that, at least on first listen, remind me of Drake’s whole sparse architectural aesthetic.

We’ve already posted the early singles “Magic” and “Rose Street.” The album also features appearances from Lil Baby and Ty Dolla $ign, as well as production from collaborators like Mustard, Kenny Beats, DJ Dahi, Michael Uzowuru, and Cardo, among others. You can stream Ramona Park Broke My Heart below.

Ramona Park Broke My Heart is out now on Blacksmith/Motown.

