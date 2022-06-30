Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring Cast In Apple TV Series The Changeling

Future Islands frontman Samuel T. Herring has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series The Changeling, as Variety reports. It will be Herring’s acting debut. The Changeling is based on a 2017 novel by Victor LaVelle, and LaKeith Stanfield is attached as Apollo, the series’ star. Herring will portray a character named William Wheeler, who Variety describes as “a man who befriends Apollo in a quest to win back his wife and children. Dan Deacon is also composing the score.

Future Islands’ most recent album was 2020’s As Long As You Are, though they’ve put out a couple new songs in the past year.