Future Islands – “Peach”

For many years, Baltimore’s Future Islands have been one of the hardest-touring bands in the whole indie rock universe. (Probably not coincidentally, they’re also one of the best live bands.) Last year, when the pandemic made touring impossible, Future Islands released the album As Long As You Are. Since then, they’ve stayed busy by releasing more music: a Tina Turner cover, a Colourbox cover, an Egyptian Lover remix. Now, while they’re preparing to finally return to touring life, Future Islands have come out with a new standalone single.

The new Future Islands jam is called “Peach,” and it’s a warm, contemplative synth-rocker. Over a reassuring landscape of bass and synths, Samuel T. Herring growl-moans about being pushed and pulled around by life and death itself. It’s a pretty song that hits right in that bittersweet zone where so many of this band’s tracks live. Check it out below.

Last week, Future Islands released something else. They brought in the Manchester techno great Carl Cox to remix the As Long As You Are deep cut “City’s Face,” and Cox transformed the song into a six-minute dane odyssey. Listen below.

As Long As You Are and “Peach” are both out now on 4AD.