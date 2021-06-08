Future Islands – “Thrill (Did They Hear Me Calling) (Egyptian Lover Remix)”

Last fall, the great Baltimore art-pop band Future Islands released their album As Long As You Are. Since then, they’v also covered Tina Turner and Colourbox. Right now, Future Islands are gearing up for a massive international tour, including a bunch of fall dates with Modest Mouse. And today, they’ve dropped an extremely cool surprise in the form of a new remix from electro-funk legend Egyptian Lover.

In early ’80s Los Angeles, Egyptian Lover was a DJ who took to vocoderized rapping, inventing a whole spaced-out mythology around his character. His early 12″ singles were some of the first rap records ever to appear on the West Coast, and his whole sound was massively influential, both on the sound of the region and on the generations of rappers who arrived in his immediate wake.

Future Islands got Egyptian Lover to rework their As Long As You Are track “Thrill (Did They Hear Me Calling).” He stretched the song out to nearly seven minutes, adding 808 thuds and blorpy synths, and it sounds pretty awesome. Future Islands also shared a couple of new remixes from Moss Of Aura — otherwise known as Future Islands keyboardist Gerrit Welmers — and from Alle Alle. Check them out below.

As Long As You Are is out now on 4AD.