Future Islands – “We Don’t Need Another Hero” (Tina Turner Cover)
Future Islands released their new album As Long As You Are back in October. And yesterday, they went on SiriusXMU to perform a live session, where they busted out a cover of a Tina Turner song: “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome),” Turner’s song from the Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome. “We Don’t Need A Hero” already kind of sounds like a Future Islands song, and Future Islands synthed it out and made it sound even more like a Future Islands song. Listen to their rendition and compare it with the original below.