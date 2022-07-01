EDM superstar Calvin Harris likes to party, and he also likes to facilitate other people’s partying. Back in 2017, Harris released his super-summery party-jam collection Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, which was full of collaborations with big-name stars. Harris recently announced plans to follow that album with Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, a new LP with more big stars, and he dropped the Dua Lipa/Young Thug collab “Potion” just before Memorial Day weekend. (Young Thug’s incarcerated status put an unintended tinge of stress and sadness on that one, but that can happen at parties, too.) Today, at the beginning of July 4 weekend, Harris has shared some vital info on the new album and dropped another new track.

The new edition of Funk Wav Bounces is coming out next month, and it features a roster full of boldfaced names. We already knew about Dua Lipa and Young Thug, but they’re just the tip of the iceberg. The album will also feature tracks with Justin Timberlake, Lil Durk, Pharrell, Halsey, Pusha T, Swae Lee, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Normani, Stefflon Don, Latto, Tinashe, Offset, Chlöe, Charlie Puth, Jorja Smith, Shenseea, 6lack, Coi Leray, and Donae’O. Today, Harris has shared the second single “New Money,” his collaboration with the so-hot-right-now 21 Savage.

We’re used to hearing 21 Savage on minimal, ominous Southern rap production. “New Money” is not that. Instead, the new song finds Savage hissing about kush that smells like armpit over a lush yacht-rock instrumental, complete with a guitar solo that somehow sounds expensive. Check it out below.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 is out 8/5 on Columbia.