Rebel Wilson & Charles Melton To Star In Movie About A K-Pop Group Stranded In Texas

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

News July 2, 2022 1:04 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Rebel Wilson & Charles Melton To Star In Movie About A K-Pop Group Stranded In Texas

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

News July 2, 2022 1:04 PM By Chris DeVille
0

“K-pop comedy” is suddenly becoming a bustling movie subgenre. Two months ago Anderson .Paak announced he would direct and star alongside his son in K-POPS!, which “centers on a washed-up musician who travels to Korea to write for K-pop stars, discovering that his long-lost son is set to front one of the country’s hottest new groups.” Now a second film based on the extremely profitable Korean pop music industry has been announced.

Per Deadline, Rebel Wilson and Riverdale actor Charles Melton will star in K-Pop: Lost In America, directed by South Korean filmmaker JK Youn. The plot, according to Deadline:

The story follows a breaking K-pop group that finds themselves mistakenly stranded in Waco, Texas, just days before their American debut at Madison Square Garden. Left with no phones, no money and no transportation, the group must overcome their differences and a host of crazy obstacles to make it to New York City. Along the way, they learn to love Texas, and Texas learns to love them back.

Filming is expected to begin this fall.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Danny Brown Says Die Antwoord’s Ninja Sexually Assaulted Him

3 days ago 0

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Cover Art Is Here, And It’s Wild

3 days ago 0

Brawl Breaks Out At Eagles Concert During “Take It Easy”

2 days ago 0

Here’s Turnstile, Post Malone, & Dua Lipa Playing Beer Pong

2 days ago 0

The New Stereogum Membership Program Is Here

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest