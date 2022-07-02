Rebel Wilson & Charles Melton To Star In Movie About A K-Pop Group Stranded In Texas

“K-pop comedy” is suddenly becoming a bustling movie subgenre. Two months ago Anderson .Paak announced he would direct and star alongside his son in K-POPS!, which “centers on a washed-up musician who travels to Korea to write for K-pop stars, discovering that his long-lost son is set to front one of the country’s hottest new groups.” Now a second film based on the extremely profitable Korean pop music industry has been announced.

Per Deadline, Rebel Wilson and Riverdale actor Charles Melton will star in K-Pop: Lost In America, directed by South Korean filmmaker JK Youn. The plot, according to Deadline:

The story follows a breaking K-pop group that finds themselves mistakenly stranded in Waco, Texas, just days before their American debut at Madison Square Garden. Left with no phones, no money and no transportation, the group must overcome their differences and a host of crazy obstacles to make it to New York City. Along the way, they learn to love Texas, and Texas learns to love them back.

Filming is expected to begin this fall.