Anderson .Paak To Make Feature Directorial Debut With Dramatic Comedy K-POPS!

Fresh off Silk Sonic’s recent Grammys triumph, Anderson .Paak has gone into entertainment impresario mode. His Blue Note imprint APESHIT! just signed its first act, the young virtuoso jazz duo DOMi & JD Beck, whose debut single got a .Paak-directed music video. The multi-hyphenate has already waded into the Hollywood sphere in recent years with some voice acting roles in children’s fare like the Trolls franchise and the new Cartoon Network series We Baby Bears. And now he’s directing his first movie, a “dramatic comedy” called K-POPS! for Stampede Ventures.

As Deadline reports, .Paak will also star in the film alongside his son, Soul Rasheed. He developed the concept with Jon “Dumbfoundead” Park and wrote the screenplay with Khaila Amazan (A Cuban Girl’s Guide To Tea And Tomorrow). Here’s the synopsis:

The film centers on a washed-up musician who travels to Korea to write for K-pop stars, discovering that his long-lost son is set to front one of the country’s hottest new groups. He then jumps at the opportunity to capitalize on his son’s stardom for his own renaissance, but learns that fatherhood is much more fulfilling and meaningful than stardom.

And here’s a statement from .Paak about the film:

My mom is from Korea but she was adopted so I never knew anything about my Korean heritage until I met my wife. This movie is a reflection on my experience learning about this part of myself alongside my wife and son — and spending even more time with them! I knew this would be something I should write and direct, and Stampede Ventures took a chance and trusted that I could pull this off. I’m excited to bring it to the big screen.

K-POPS! is set to go into production in Q4 of this year.