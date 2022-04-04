Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” won Song Of The Year at the Grammys tonight. Songwriters Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II took the stage to accept the award. Later on in the night “Leave The Door Open” also won Song Of The Year. Anderson .Paak bragged about a clean sweep and said that they would get drunk tonight, while Bruno Mars enjoyed a celebratory onstage smoke.

Silk Sonic made their debut performance at last year’s Grammys, performing “Leave The Door Open.” They opened tonight’s show with “777” in honor of the Las Vegas locale.

D’Mile also was a writer on last year’s winner, “I Can’t Breathe” by H.E.R. He becomes the first person to win Song Of The Year in consecutive years. He dedicated the Song Of The Year award to his mother, who died a few days ago.

Questlove, who last stepped to the podium at a televised awards show just a week ago to accept the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature (seconds after “the slap”), presented Song Of The Year. “I trust you people will stay 500 feet away from me,” he joked. Keith Urban presented Record Of The Year.

So much for an Olivia Rodrigo sweep!

