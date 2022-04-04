Grammys: Watch Silk Sonic Open The Show With Their Vegas Party Jam “777”

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak made their first public appearance as Silk Sonic at last year’s Grammys, performing debut single “Leave The Door Open.” Tonight, after picking up two awards for “Leave The Door Open” at this afternoon’s Premiere Ceremony, they opened the proper telecast from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with a different track from their hit album An Evening With Silk Sonic. Paying tribute to the first ever Grammys in Vegas, they wore Elvis-like costumes while rocking the heavy funk track “777,” which happens to be all about gambling and partying in Vegas. Watch the performance below.

UPDATE: Silk Sonic quickly went on to win Song Of The Year.