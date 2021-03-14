Grammys 2021: Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s Debut Silk Sonic Performance
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are teaming up to release a collaborative album under the name Silk Sonic. After releasing the project’s lead single “Leave The Door Open,” Mars began a successful social media campaign petitioning the Recording Academy to let Silk Sonic perform at the Grammys, complete with some manufactured drama where Mars and .Paak pretended to have a public falling out before agreeing to reunite for the telecast. And tonight, they performed “Leave The Door Open” live during the ceremony, wearing matching suits to fit the song’s retro aesthetic. Watch below.