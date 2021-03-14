Grammys 2021: Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s Debut Silk Sonic Performance

News March 14, 2021 9:14 PM By Peter Helman

Grammys 2021: Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s Debut Silk Sonic Performance

News March 14, 2021 9:14 PM By Peter Helman

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are teaming up to release a collaborative album under the name Silk Sonic. After releasing the project’s lead single “Leave The Door Open,” Mars began a successful social media campaign petitioning the Recording Academy to let Silk Sonic perform at the Grammys, complete with some manufactured drama where Mars and .Paak pretended to have a public falling out before agreeing to reunite for the telecast. And tonight, they performed “Leave The Door Open” live during the ceremony, wearing matching suits to fit the song’s retro aesthetic. Watch below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You” (Feat. Siedah Garrett)

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Didn’t We Almost Have It All”

    21 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Who Are Black Pumas, And Why Are They Grammy Darlings?

    5 days ago

    The Weeknd Says He Will Boycott The Grammys Going Forward

    5 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest