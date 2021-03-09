Bruno Mars Successfully Petitions To Play The Grammys With Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have a new collaborative project called Silk Sonic. Bootsy Collins presided over their debut album, and its lead single “Leave The Door Open” is projected to debut close to the top of the Hot 100 next week (though all those new Drake songs will probably stop it from entering the chart at #1). In recent days, Mars has been waging a social media campaign petitioning the Grammys to let Silk Sonic perform on this Sunday’s telecast. And in less than shocking news, the Grammys have agreed to let them play.
A lot of big stars including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, BTS, and Harry Styles are set to perform this Sunday as part of a supposedly COVID-safe five-stage setup at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles. Silk Sonic was not on the original list of performers, but notably, new Grammys producer Ben Winston previously produced a Bruno Mars concert special for CBS. Two days ago, with the hashtag #LetSilkSonicThrive, Mars posted the following open letter to the Recording Academy:
Dear Grammys,
If you can find it in your hearts to allow two out of work musicians to perform at your show, we would really appreciate it. We just released a song and could really use the promotion right now. We have a lot riding on the record (and the Pelicans game next week, but that’s another story). We haven’t been able to perform for a while and we just want to sing. We’ll send in an audition tape and take as many covid tests as we need to. I promise we won’t be extra. We just really want a gig again. I hope you’ll consider this request and give us the opportunity to shine. Love, Silk Sonic.
Since then Mars and .Paak have increasingly referenced the campaign. Today they pretended to have a falling out over it, but surprise, surprise: They patched things up just in time to accept an offer from the Grammys to perform — “reunited for one night only.” Given Mars’ history with Winston, CBS, and the Grammys and his widespread appeal with listeners — especially old-skewing CBS viewers who lived through the music Mars and .Paak’s records hearken back to — it is hard to believe this wasn’t a social media promo gimmick for a gig that was already secured. But whatever, “Leave The Door Open” is good and I’m excited to see Silk Sonic perform it. The Grammys begin at 8PM ET this Sunday on CBS.