Bruno Mars Successfully Petitions To Play The Grammys With Anderson .Paak

A lot of big stars including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, BTS, and Harry Styles are set to perform this Sunday as part of a supposedly COVID-safe five-stage setup at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles. Silk Sonic was not on the original list of performers, but notably, new Grammys producer Ben Winston previously produced a Bruno Mars concert special for CBS. Two days ago, with the hashtag #LetSilkSonicThrive, Mars posted the following open letter to the Recording Academy:

Dear Grammys,

If you can find it in your hearts to allow two out of work musicians to perform at your show, we would really appreciate it. We just released a song and could really use the promotion right now. We have a lot riding on the record (and the Pelicans game next week, but that’s another story). We haven’t been able to perform for a while and we just want to sing. We’ll send in an audition tape and take as many covid tests as we need to. I promise we won’t be extra. We just really want a gig again. I hope you’ll consider this request and give us the opportunity to shine. Love, Silk Sonic.

Since then Mars and .Paak have increasingly referenced the campaign. Today they pretended to have a falling out over it, but surprise, surprise: They patched things up just in time to accept an offer from the Grammys to perform — “reunited for one night only.” Given Mars’ history with Winston, CBS, and the Grammys and his widespread appeal with listeners — especially old-skewing CBS viewers who lived through the music Mars and .Paak’s records hearken back to — it is hard to believe this wasn’t a social media promo gimmick for a gig that was already secured. But whatever, “Leave The Door Open” is good and I’m excited to see Silk Sonic perform it. The Grammys begin at 8PM ET this Sunday on CBS.

You’re right. I got excited we were trending for a while today. I’m sorry I let you down. I hope you & BTS go on to do great things. 😞 https://t.co/kjpiGQdylP — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) March 8, 2021

Brothers for life? But you’re really gonna break up the band on twitter?BET! keep that same energy when i see you. You big toof bastard! https://t.co/QdrLoex6Cl — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) March 9, 2021

Wait who tf you calling little? https://t.co/O4ByUELcnb — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) March 9, 2021

Maybe for one night we can put our differences aside and reunite. Not as foes but as friends. “Silk Sonic” on 3? https://t.co/oGAVAvXkNE — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) March 10, 2021

.@BrunoMars & @AndersonPaak

We have been trying to call you all week. Have you changed your numbers? We would love for #silksonic to make their TV debut at the #GRAMMYs. Are you free this Sunday night? Follow back and we will DM for details. — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 9, 2021