Drake has released a new Scary Hours EP. It features three new songs: “What’s Next,” “Wants And Needs” (with Lil Baby), and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” (with Rick Ross).

His first Scary Hours EP came out in 2018 and featured “God’s Plan,” which eventually ended up on Scorpion. His follow-up to Scorpion, Certified Lover Boy, was supposed to come out in January but did not.

