The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas Responds To Concerns About Roskilde Performance
Over the weekend, the Strokes performed at Roskilde Festival in Denmark. Online, some expressed concerns over Julian Casablancas’ occasionally sloppy performance, which might not be a surprise if you’ve caught the band live recently. A one-star review from the website Soundvenue described it as (per Google Translate) a historic meltdown.
Casablancas addressed the criticism about the performance in an Instagram post on Monday, writing: “i’m not tuned into twitter things enough to know what some confused fan thinks or pretends they know, but i’m fine… far as i know … people been asking me weiiird questionnns – ahh the dumb side of social media… Lame-Os running around so hard and free.”
He continued, “PS the concerns and questions are kind and fine! it’s the strangers announcing /acting like they know some shit that’s dumb. (weird questions not the dumb side haha),” and indicated he would soon delete the message.