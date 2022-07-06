Fotocrime, the Louisville post-punk project spearheaded by former Coliseum frontman Ryan Patterson, are at work on Alcoves, a new EP of covers that’s coming out at the end of the month, and they’re dropping a different cover every week. Thus far, Fotocrime have taken on Leonard Cohen’s “Avalanche” and Government Issue’s “Jaded Eyes,” and that “Jaded Eyes” cover features assistance from Jawbox’s J. Robbins. Today, Fotocrime have also given us their version of a great Portishead song.

Portishead released the bleak, percolating “Chase The Tear” as a one-off benefit single in 2009, and it’s still the last original single that the Bristol legends have released. (Portishead finally followed it last year when they covered ABBA’s “SOS.”) The Fotocrime cover is pretty faithful, though Patterson’s baritone delivery gives it a whole different tone. Fotocrime’s version has backup vocals from Janet Morgan, who is married to J. Robbins; Morgan and Robbins are the co-leaders of the Baltimore band Channels. Below, listen to Fotocrime’s “Chase The Tear” cover and the Portishead original.

Talking about the cover, Patterson says: