of Montreal – “Blab Sabbath Lathe Of Maiden”

New Music July 7, 2022 11:00 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

of Montreal – “Blab Sabbath Lathe Of Maiden”

New Music July 7, 2022 11:00 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Last month, of Montreal announced a new album, Freewave Lucifer f<ck f^ck f>ck, a follow-up to last year’s self-released I Feel Safe With You, Trash. At the time, they shared the lead single and video for “Marijuana’s A Working Woman.” Today, Kevin Barnes is back with another album track: “Blab Sabbath Lathe of Maiden.”

Along with the nearly six-minute-long song, “Blab Sabbath Lathe of Maiden” gets an animated music video courtesy of David Barnes. A club-friendly, EDM-tinged dance track, “Blab Sabbath” also comes with some saucy lyrics in the chorus: “I was creaming when I wrote this so forgive me if it makes you wet / If there’s any position you can’t cum in I haven’t found it yet.”

There’s also a political component, which Barnes expands upon:

There is an unhappy family whose surname is America, Liberals are Parent 1 and Conservatives are Parent 2, the citizens of the country are the children trapped inside of their parent’s toxic and loveless marriage. The inimical family dynamic is traumatizing the children and warping their brains worse and worse with every passing day. Some of the children feel closer to Parent 1, while others feel closer to Parent 2, this creates a hostile and violent divide within the family. The parents cannot recall why they ever got married in the first place and have grown so far apart ideologically, spiritually, emotionally… that they’ve begun to truly hate each other. They desperately need to get divorced but their lives are so deeply intertwined that it seems impossible. So life goes on and nothing is done to slow their tragic path towards familial annihilation.

Check it out below.

Freewave Lucifer f<ck f^ck f>ck is out 7/29 via Polyvinyl.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sony Removes Three Posthumous Michael Jackson Songs From Streaming Services Because Fans Think He Didn’t Sing On Them

2 days ago 0

The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas Responds To Concerns About Roskilde Performance

3 days ago 0

Metallica Respond To Stranger Things “Master Of Puppets” Scene

2 days ago 0

Bette Midler Defends Her Tweets That Were Criticized As Transphobic

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Cher’s “Believe”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest