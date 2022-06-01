of Montreal self-released a sprawling album, I Feel Safe With You, Trash, last year, but Kevin Barnes’ last one with Polyvinyl Records was 2020’s UR FUN. Today, he’s announcing a new album, Freewave Lucifer f<ck f^ck f>ck. Lead single “Marijuana’s A Working Woman” goes a few different directions over its five minutes, and it comes with a music video animated by Madeline Babuka Black, of Yucky Duster and more recently Le Pain.

“Like all the songs on the album, this one was informed by pandemic isolation and the psychological struggle inherent in that kind of existence,” Barnes said in a statement. “The lyrics are a free flowing collage of all that I was perceiving and absorbing during that time period. I swapped alcohol for weed midway through the pandemic and that is what the title of the song refers to.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

09/08 Athens, GA @ 40 Watt #

09/09 New Orleans, LA @ Howlin’ Wolf #

09/10 Austin, TX @ Mohawk #

09/12 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister #

09/13 Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom #

09/14 Los Angeles, CA @ Regent #

09/15 Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre #

09/16 Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall #

09/17 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom #

09/18 Seattle, WA @ Neumos #

09/19 Missoula, MT@ the Wilma #

09/20 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro #

09/21 Englewood, CO @ The Gothic #

09/22 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada #

09/23 St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag #

09/24 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre #

10/04 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

10/05 Richmond, VA @ Broadberry #

10/06 Washington, DC @ 930 Club #

10/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere #

10/08 Boston, MA @ Sinclair #

10/09 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts #

10/10 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom #

10/11 Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick #

10/12 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall #

10/13 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line #

10/14 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall #

10/15 Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theatre #

10/16 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle #

# w/ Locate S,1

Freewave Lucifer f<ck f^ck f>ck is out 7/29 via Polyvinyl Record Co.