Doja Cat is having a rough summer. The pop-rap star was supposed to be the opening act on the Weeknd’s stadium tour, but she had to cancel that engagement after tonsil surgery. Now, she’s got one of these fucking Stranger Things kids blowing up her spot on TikTok.

Doja had been DM’ing with Noah Schnapp, the 17-year-old actor who plays Will on Stranger Things because she wanted Schnapp to set her up with Joseph Quinn, the 29-year-old British actor who recently joined the cast as the metalhead drug dealer Eddie Munson. (Quinn is the one who plays Metallica’s “Master Of Puppets” on the show.) But Schnapp posted their conversation on TikTok, and now Doja is jumping on Instagram to call Schapp out for this kind of “borderline snake shit.”

Doja Cat hasn’t exactly been shy about how she feels about Joseph Quinn. Back in May, when the first part of the new Stranger Things season appeared on Netflix, Doja made it clear that she was into him.

joseph quinn fine as shit — im made of diarrhea (@DojaCat) May 30, 2022

After the second part of the season arrived on Netflix, Doja started texting with Noah Schnapp. (It’s not immediately clear how she knows him.) Rolling Stone reports that Doja asked Schnapp whether Quinn has a girlfriend and told him to tell Quinn to hit her up. Schnapp simply sent Quinn’s Instagram handle to Doja and told her to slide into his DMs. This was not terribly helpful, since Doja could’ve presumably just googled that on her own. But then Schnapp also posted the whole conversation on TikTok. (He’s since deleted it.)

Doja Cat, mad about Schnapp’s breach of decorum, went on Instagram Live to address his behavior. In measured tones, Doja notes that Schnapp is still a kid but also makes it clear that she can’t tolerate that kind of thing:

When you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb shit. I’m, like, trying to be super-fair. You do dumb shit. You say dumb shit. You fucking fuck up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You’re supposed to so that you know not to do it in the future. I did my share of fuckups so that I don’t fuck up again. But the fact that this person — that Noah — did that, went and posted a private conversation between me and him, is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack. That’s, like, borderline snake shit. That’s, like, weasel shit.

Good for Eddie Munson, anyway.