Right now, Death Cab For Cutie are gearing up to release their new album Asphalt Meadows, and they’ve also just embarked on a tour that’ll feature Low, Yo La Tengo, and Illuminati Hotties opening different dates. Last night, Death Cab played at PromoWest Pavilion in the Cincinnati suburb of Newport, Kentucky, and they debuted an as-yet-unreleased new song.

Last night’s show in Newport featured a few surprises. Death Cab played their recent single “Roman Candles” for the first time as a full band. (Ben Gibbard had already done that one himself at one solo show.) They also played their Photo Album oldie “Blacking Out The Friction” for the first time in a decade. And they also played a brand-new song called “From Here To Forever.” On first listen, it sounds like a big, gently sweeping rocker. Check out a fan-made video below.

Asphalt Meadows is out 9/16 on Atlantic.