The last time Death Cab For Cutie released a full-length album was 2018’s Thank You for Today, but they’ve kept plenty busy since then. In the early COVID-19 lockdown days, frontman Ben Gibbard offered a daily source of comfort with his “Live From Home” livestreams, which raised more than $250k in donations and supplies for Seattle-area relief organizations. Death Cab also shared 2020’s The Georgia EP as a 24-hour Bandcamp exclusive in advance of the Georgia runoff elections. Gibbard also organized this year’s birthday tribute to Yoko Ono, Ocean Child: Songs Of Yoko Ono.

Now, Death Cab are circling back with news of their tenth album, Asphalt Meadows, which is produced by John Congleton and will be out Sept. 16. They’ve also shared a lead single, “Roman Candles,” which has a lyric video designed by Juliet Bryant. Speaking on “Roman Candles,” Gibbard says: “The lyrics were cobbled from a couple of different songs dealing with my general sense of anxiety; the feeling that the fabric that weaves a functioning society together was crumbling during the pandemic.”

Death Cab are also headed back out on the road in support of Asphalt Meadows. The tour will feature Low and Yo La Tengo on select dates. Tickets go on sale on May 20, and more info is available here.

Listen to “Roman Candles” below.

TOUR DATES:

05/21 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara *

05/28 – Portland, OR @ TEDxPortland Year 10 @ Moda Center/Theater of the Clouds

07/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation †

07/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe †

07/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest @ Generac Power Stage *

07/11 – Buffalo, NY @ ARTPARK †

07/12 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards †

07/14 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park †

07/15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena †

07/16 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ MJN Convention Center †

09/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

09/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

09/24 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

09/26 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! ^

09/27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^

09/30 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

10/01 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion ^

10/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^

10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^

10/06 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! ^

10/07 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit ^

10/08 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery ^

10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

10/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic ^

10/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory ^

10/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ^

10/15 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/18 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim #

10/19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre #

10/22 – San Diego, CA – Venue TBA #

10/23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater #

10/24 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater #

10/26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

10/27 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

* Festival Performance

† w/Special Guests illuminati hotties

^ w/Special Guests Low

# w/ Special Guests Yo La Tengo

Asphalt Meadows will be out 9/16 via Atlantic. Pre-order it below.