Panda Bear and Sonic Boom have a long and storied history. Peter Kember mixed and mastered Noah Lennox’s 2011 album Tomboy and co-produced 2015’s Panda Bear Meets The Grim Reaper, and six years ago Kember moved over to Portugal (where Lennox has been based for a while now) so that the pair could work together more.

That process has resulted in the collaborative album Reset, which was inspired by Kember’s collection of records from the ’50s and ’60s. The album is sample-heavy — which apparently delayed its release for a bit. Today, they’re starting its rollout by sharing its lead single, “Go On,” which samples “Give It To Me,” a 1967 track by the English rock group the Troggs. Watch a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Gettin’ To The Point”

02 “Go On”

03 “Everyday”

04 “Edge Of The Edge”

05 “In My Body”

06 “Whirlpool”

07 “Danger”

08 “Livin’ In The After”

09 “Everything’s Been Leading To This”

Reset is out 8/12 (digital) and 11/18 (physical) via Domino. Pre-order it here.