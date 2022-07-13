Panda Bear & Sonic Boom – “Go On”

New Music July 13, 2022 10:05 AM By James Rettig
0

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom – “Go On”

New Music July 13, 2022 10:05 AM By James Rettig
0

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom have a long and storied history. Peter Kember mixed and mastered Noah Lennox’s 2011 album Tomboy and co-produced 2015’s Panda Bear Meets The Grim Reaper, and six years ago Kember moved over to Portugal (where Lennox has been based for a while now) so that the pair could work together more.

That process has resulted in the collaborative album Reset, which was inspired by Kember’s collection of records from the ’50s and ’60s. The album is sample-heavy — which apparently delayed its release for a bit. Today, they’re starting its rollout by sharing its lead single, “Go On,” which samples “Give It To Me,” a 1967 track by the English rock group the Troggs. Watch a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Gettin’ To The Point”
02 “Go On”
03 “Everyday”
04 “Edge Of The Edge”
05 “In My Body”
06 “Whirlpool”
07 “Danger”
08 “Livin’ In The After”
09 “Everything’s Been Leading To This”

Reset is out 8/12 (digital) and 11/18 (physical) via Domino. Pre-order it here.

Ian Witchell

Related

The Number Ones: The Troggs’ “Wild Thing”
James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch The Reunited Porno For Pyros Play “Wishing Well” & “Cursed Male” For The First Time In 25 Years

6 days ago 0

Cardi B Uses Mic To Fend Off Fan At Wireless Fest

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Jennifer Lopez’s “If You Had My Love”

3 days ago 0

Frank Ocean Shares Unreleased Music Via Blonded Radio On Channel Orange‘s 10th Anniversary

3 days ago 0

Marcus Mumford Announces Debut Solo Album With Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, & More

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest