Panda Bear and Sonic Boom have been collaborators for a while. Sonic Boom mixed and mastered Panda Bear’s 2011 album Tomboy and co-produced 2015’s Panda Bear Meets The Grim Reaper, and they’ve been working together yet again.

In an interview with Time Out Portugal a couple months ago, Sonic Boom talked about a collaborative album he made with Panda Bear that had to be postponed due to some expensive samples. (Some of the artists he mentioned sampling are the Everly Brothers and the Drifters.)

“The record was born from a conversation with Noah and from an idea of mine that was to take the beginnings of some amazing songs, the ones where you hear the first chords and you know they’re going to be fantastic, and [loop them],” Sonic Boom said in the interview (translated by Google). He went on to say that they aimed to emulate Jamaican ska and rocksteady music, and that the album is called Reset.

There’s no official word on the album just yet, but it looks like the rollout has begun. Sonic Boom posted a minute-long preview of a song that appears to be called “It’s In My Body.” Check it out below.