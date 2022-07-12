No Devotion have been trying to mount a comeback for a bit now. The Geoff Rickly-led band that includes former members of Lostprophets first announced a reunion last year, which was then pushed back. Then they plotted out some opening dates for Cursive that were then canceled. But last month they scheduled some shows in the UK and the US for July; the UK shows ended up getting postponed, but No Devotion made their grand return to the stage for a surprise appearance during Thursday’s set at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City on Saturday night, and then played their first full show in 7 years on Monday in Brooklyn.

Through this whole process of trying to play live (and even beforehand), the band — which has been pared down to a trio made up of Rickly, Lee Gaze, and Stuart Richardson — has been working on a new album, the follow-up to their 2015 debut Permanence (which recently returned to streaming services). The new album is called No Oblivion, and it was produced by Stuart Richardson and mixed by Dave Fridmann. It’ll be out in September, and today they’re sharing its lead single and opening track, “Starlings.”

Its accompanying music video cuts off halfway through (I’m sure it’s being fixed…), but you can check out the whole song and that half-video below. below.

Here’s some video from their first proper show back:

TRACKLIST:

01 “Starlings”

02 “No Oblivion”

03 “A Sky Deep And Clear”

04 “Love Songs From Fascist Italy”

05 “The End Of Longing”

06 “Endless Desire”

07 “Repeaters”

08 “In A Broken Land”

No Oblivion is out 9/16 via Velocity Records.