A few months back, Sam Ray released “coyote (2015-2021),” his first new song under the name Teen Suicide in five years. Today, he’s back with news of a full-length album called honeybee table at the butterfly feast, which will be out via Run For Cover in August. It’s the first album attributed to Teen Suicide since 2016’s It’s The Big Joyous Celebration, Let’s Stir The Honeypot. New single “get high, breathe underwater (#3) is a dreamy, burbling track that reminds me a bit of Swedish elegiac pop connoisseurs JJ. Check it out alongside the album details below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “you were my star”
02 “death wish”
03 “get high, breathe underwater (#3)”
04 “unwanted houseguest”
05 “groceries”
06 “i will always be in love with you”
07 “new strategies for telemarking through precognitive dreams”
08 “violence violence”
09 “coyote (2015-2021)”
10 “every time i hear your name called”
11 “you can’t blame me”
12 “it was probably nothing but for a moment there i lost all sense of feeling”
13 “all of us steady dying”
14 “complaining in dreams”
15 “how to disappear in america without a trace”
16 “another life (bootleg)”

TOUR DATES:
10/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
10/19 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

honeybee table at the butterfly feast is out 8/26 via Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.

