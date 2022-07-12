Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Announce Massive 2023 North American Tour
Bruce Springsteen is now a whole lot richer than he was the last time that he headed out on tour. Back in December, Springsteen sold his masters and his publishing to Sony in a deal that was reportedly worth $500 million. But Springsteen wasn’t exactly hurting for money before, and it’s not a surprise that Springsteen is still planning an ambitious new arena tour with his E Street Band even after making that deal. Back in May, Springsteen announced a European tour with the E Street Band. Today, he’s announced that he and his band will also cross North America in a 2023 tour that’ll start in February and last for two months.
These shows will be the first time that Springsteen and the E Street Band have played North America since 2016. If you’ve never seen them, then this is absolutely a bucket-list experience for everyone who loves rock ‘n’ roll. If you have seen them, then you already know what time it is. The band is coming off of their 2020 pandemic album Letter To You, which the band recorded live-in-studio. Below, check out the dates on that tour.
TOUR DATES:
02/01 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
02/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
02/05 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
02/07 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
02/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
02/16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
02/18 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
02/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
02/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
02/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/02 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
03/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
03/09 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
03/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
03/14 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/18 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
03/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/23 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
03/25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
03/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
04/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena
04/09 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
04/11 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
04/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
04/28 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic
05/05 – Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena
05/07 – Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena
05/13 – Paris, France @ La Défense Arena
05/18 – Ferrara, Italy @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani
05/21 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo
05/25 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
06/11 – Landgraaf, The Netherlands @ Megaland
06/13 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Stadion Letzigrund
06/21 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel Arena
06/24 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi
06/26 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi
06/30 – Oslo, Norway @ Voldsløkka
07/11 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken
07/13 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken
07/15 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion
07/18 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadion
07/23 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion
07/25 – Monza, Italy @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza