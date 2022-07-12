Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Announce Massive 2023 North American Tour

Bruce Springsteen is now a whole lot richer than he was the last time that he headed out on tour. Back in December, Springsteen sold his masters and his publishing to Sony in a deal that was reportedly worth $500 million. But Springsteen wasn’t exactly hurting for money before, and it’s not a surprise that Springsteen is still planning an ambitious new arena tour with his E Street Band even after making that deal. Back in May, Springsteen announced a European tour with the E Street Band. Today, he’s announced that he and his band will also cross North America in a 2023 tour that’ll start in February and last for two months.

These shows will be the first time that Springsteen and the E Street Band have played North America since 2016. If you’ve never seen them, then this is absolutely a bucket-list experience for everyone who loves rock ‘n’ roll. If you have seen them, then you already know what time it is. The band is coming off of their 2020 pandemic album Letter To You, which the band recorded live-in-studio. Below, check out the dates on that tour.

TOUR DATES:

02/01 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

02/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

02/05 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

02/07 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

02/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

02/18 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

02/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

02/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

02/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/02 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

03/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

03/09 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

03/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

03/14 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/18 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

03/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/23 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

03/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

04/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena

04/09 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

04/11 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

04/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

04/28 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic

05/05 – Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena

05/07 – Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena

05/13 – Paris, France @ La Défense Arena

05/18 – Ferrara, Italy @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani

05/21 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

05/25 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

06/11 – Landgraaf, The Netherlands @ Megaland

06/13 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Stadion Letzigrund

06/21 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel Arena

06/24 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi

06/26 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi

06/30 – Oslo, Norway @ Voldsløkka

07/11 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken

07/13 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken

07/15 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion

07/18 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadion

07/23 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

07/25 – Monza, Italy @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza