Rico Nasty – “Skullflower”

Rico Nasty is circling around the release of a new project called Las Ruinas — it’s scheduled to come out next week (7/22), and it’ll feature some of the loosies she’s dropped since the release of 2020’s Nightmare Vacation, including “Vaderz,” “Intrusive,” and “Black Punk.” She recently shared another new single called “Skullflower,” a fizzy confection that comes with a music video featuring Rico dancing around a sunflower field.

“Everyone hates the new song but eye love it and besides when was I ever gonna have a SUNFLOWER FIELD LIKE THAT AND A SONG CALLED SKULLFLOWER AT THE SAME TIME,” she tweeted shortly after the song came out. “Im not tryna go number one . Im just making music that I like again . If you don’t get it . Then don’t . Im not about to waste my entire career pleasing people , that’s not what I’m here for . I hope you respect that .”

Watch and listen below.

Las Ruinas is due out 7/22.

