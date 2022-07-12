…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead – “Millennium Actress” (Feat. Amanda Palmer)

This week, …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead are releasing their new album XI: BLEED HERE NOW. The Austin band has shared two pairs of singles from it so far, “No Confidence” and “Salt In Your Eyes” and “Contra Mundum” and Penny Candle. Today, they’re back with a lone track, “Millennium Actress,” but this one’s got one of the album’s featured guests in the form of some vocals from Amanda Palmer. Check it out below.

XI: BLEED HERE NOW is out 7/15 on Dine Alone.