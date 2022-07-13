Kal Marks – “My Name Is Hell”

Last month, the Boston band Kal Marks announced their first new album in four years with the lead single “Ovation” and a rejiggered lineup, still centered around leader Carl Shane. My Name Is Hell is due out next month, and today the band is sharing the album’s title track, which unfurls over four minutes and breaks into a guttural conclusion.

“This is a song about how we all have some dark sides that work against our best interest,” Shane said in a statement. “I started out writing about a specific unfortunate event, but it’s changed over time to be a more general thing that happens to a lot of us. The more I look at the words I realize it’s up to anyones interpretation.”

Listen below.

My Name Is Hell is out 8/5 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.