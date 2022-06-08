The Boston band Kal Marks has been a going concern for over a decade now, and for most of that time it was the same three people. But in 2020, the group splintered apart. Leader Carl Shane decided to keep Kal Marks together by rounding up a new band: A Deer A Horse’s Dylan Teggart, Bethlehem Steel’s Christina Puerto, and bassist John Russell. The rejiggered four-piece has a new album on the way called My Name Is Hell, which is the project’s first full-length in four years following 2018’s Universal Care.

Today, they’re sharing that album’s lead single, “Ovation,” a pummel of heavy riffs and expansive drumming and a booming chorus from Shane. “If I had to guess, it’s about manipulation,” he explained in a statement. “I think religion has messed with my head a bit. It’s been a very long time since I’ve been a believer but it still has residual effects on me.” Shane continued:

I still feel like God is looking over my shoulder and sometimes when I’m alone I find myself talking out loud like I’m praying. During the early part of 2020 I had weird fascination with televangelist videos. That world is far more extreme than anything I grew up with. The way the preachers move is insane and the language is so aggressive. If Gods love is so special why are they so angry. Their speech dynamics is really not that different from any historical dictator. It’s all tactics to trick people into buying something, and if you can get one person to cheer along you then can nurture and build up a crowd of fools. They make you feel like you’re doing the right thing, but I don’t think they care about saving your soul. They just want your money and loyalty. I know none of this very revealing I’m just blown away by the lengths they go to and how ridiculous they look.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “My Life Is A Freak Show”

02 “Shit Town”

03 “Everybody Hertz”

04 “New Neighbor”

05 “Debt”

06 “My Name Is Hell”

07 “Ovation”

08 “The Future”

09 “Who Waits”

10 “Mr. Dictionary (A Satire)”

11 “Bored Again”

TOUR DATES:

07/29 Somerville, MA @Nice Fest

08/11 Middletown, CT @ Rednawa

08/12 Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club

08/13 Brooklyn, NY @ TV Eye

09/06 Kalamazoo, MI @ Papa Petes

09/07 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

09/08 Omaha, NB @ The Sydney

09/09 Denver, CO @ Lions Lair

09/10 Grand Junction, CO @ Copeka

09/14 Missoula, MT @ Monks

09/15 Tacoma, WA @ The Valley

09/16 Seattle, WA @ Cafe Racer

09/17 Portland, OR. @ Firkin Tavern

09/19 Redding, CA @ The Dip

09/20 Sacramento, Ca @ Cafe Colonial

09/21 Oakland, CA @ Golden Bull

09/22 Los Angeles, CA @ Non Plus Ultra

09/24 Phoenix, AZ @ Trunk Space

09/25 El Paso, TX @ Mona Bar

09/27 Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

09/28 Houston, TX @ Bohemos

09/29 New Orleans, LA @ Saturn Bar

09/30 Atlanta, GA @ Boggs Social & Supply

10/01 Asheville, NC @ Static Age

10/02 Washington DC @ Pie Shop

My Name Is Hell is out 8/5 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.