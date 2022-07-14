The Beths – “Expert In A Dying Field”

New Music July 14, 2022 8:43 AM By James Rettig
0

Last month, New Zealand rockers announced their new album, Expert In A Dying Field, with “Silence Is Golden,” a ripper that landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, they’re back with the album’s title track, which is comparatively chilled-out and wistful, as Elizabeth Stokes murmurs on how to pick up the pieces when someone who was a part of your life is gone forever.

“I really do believe that love is learned over time,” Stokes said in a statement. “In the course of knowing a person you accumulate so much information: their favorite movies, how they take their tea, how to make them laugh, how that makes you feel. And when relationships between people change, or end, all that knowledge doesn’t just disappear. The phrase ‘Expert in a Dying Field’ had been floating around my head for a few years, I was glad to finally capture it when writing this tune.”

Listen below.

Expert In A Dying Field is out 9/16 via Carpark Records. Pre-order it here.

