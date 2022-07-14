Marcus Mumford – “Cannibal”

A couple days ago, Marcus Mumford announced his debut solo album away from Mumford & Sons. It’s called (self-titled) and was produced by Blake Mills, and it features guest spots from Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, and Monica Martin. He’s now followed that up with its lead single, “Cannibal.” In his note announcing the album, Mumford said that he wrote the track in January 2021 while he was “facing demons I danced with for a long time in isolation,” and that it was what that kickstarted the process of making (self-titled). It’s a quiet folk song that explodes into sound at the end. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Cannibal”
02 “Grace”
03 “Prior Warning”
04 “Better Off High”
05 “Only Child”
06 “Dangerous Game” (Feat. Clairo)
07 “Better Angels”
08 “Go In Light” (Feat. Monica Martin)
09 “Stonecatcher” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
10 “How” (Feat. Brandi Carlile)

(self-titled) is out 9/16 via Capitol Records.

