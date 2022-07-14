Japanese Breakfast Cancels Show At Rochester Venue Hosting Far-Right “Reawaken America” Tour

Japanese Breakfast has canceled a show at the Rochester venue Main Street Armory because it is hosting a stop on the “Reawaken America” tour, a traveling far-right speaking engagement that provides a platform for those who believe in COVID-19 and 2020 presidential election conspiracies. The tour — which has rolled through Tulsa, Myrtle Beach, Salem, and San Marcos over the last few months — has been described as “the start of QAnon 2.0” by New York magazine.

Japanese Breakfast’s show in Rochester was set to take place in September. The “Reawaken America” show is scheduled to take place next month and feature guest speakers like Eric Trump, Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

An online petition has been circulating calling for the owners of the Main Street Armory to cancel the event, and local leaders have also asked for it to be canceled.

“re Rochester show at the Armory. We have cancelled the event because a number of people reached out letting us know they were boycotting the venue because of the Reawaken America tour. We were told the event was cancelled and later learned it was secretly still moving forward,” Michelle Zauner wrote in a tweet earlier today. “It’s a picket line we support and are not interested in crossing. We are unfortunately unable to move the event to a different venue this time but we love Rochester and I am sure we will return someday soon”

