Destroyer, Charlotte Day Wilson, & More On 2022 Polaris Prize Shortlist
The 2022 shortlist for the Polaris Music Prize has been revealed. Destroyer’s LABYRINTHITIS, Charlotte Day Wilson’s ALPHA, and more are up for the award, which is given annually for the best Canadian album of the year. The full short list is 10 names long, shortened down from the long list that was released last month.
The winner of last year’s Polaris Music Prize was Cadence Weapon’s Parallel World.
Here’s the full 2022 Polaris Music Prize shortlist:
Charlotte Day Wilson – ALPHA
Destroyer – LABYRINTHITIS
Hubert Lenoir – Pictura De Ipse: Musique directe
Kelly McMichael – Waves
Lisa Leblanc – Chiac Disco
Ombiigizi – Sewn Back Together
Ouri – Frame Of A Fauna
Pierre Kwenders – José Louis And The Paradox Of Love
Shad – TAO
Snotty Nose Rez Kids – Life After
The winner will be announced at the Polaris Gala, which takes place on September 19.