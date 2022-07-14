The 2022 shortlist for the Polaris Music Prize has been revealed. Destroyer’s LABYRINTHITIS, Charlotte Day Wilson’s ALPHA, and more are up for the award, which is given annually for the best Canadian album of the year. The full short list is 10 names long, shortened down from the long list that was released last month.

The winner of last year’s Polaris Music Prize was Cadence Weapon’s Parallel World.

Here’s the full 2022 Polaris Music Prize shortlist:

Charlotte Day Wilson – ALPHA

Destroyer – LABYRINTHITIS

Hubert Lenoir – Pictura De Ipse: Musique directe

Kelly McMichael – Waves

Lisa Leblanc – Chiac Disco

Ombiigizi – Sewn Back Together

Ouri – Frame Of A Fauna

Pierre Kwenders – José Louis And The Paradox Of Love

Shad – TAO

Snotty Nose Rez Kids – Life After

The winner will be announced at the Polaris Gala, which takes place on September 19.