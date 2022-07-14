Destroyer, Charlotte Day Wilson, & More On 2022 Polaris Prize Shortlist

Nicholas Bragg

News July 14, 2022 5:01 PM By James Rettig
0

Destroyer, Charlotte Day Wilson, & More On 2022 Polaris Prize Shortlist

Nicholas Bragg

News July 14, 2022 5:01 PM By James Rettig
0

The 2022 shortlist for the Polaris Music Prize has been revealed. Destroyer’s LABYRINTHITIS, Charlotte Day Wilson’s ALPHA, and more are up for the award, which is given annually for the best Canadian album of the year. The full short list is 10 names long, shortened down from the long list that was released last month.

The winner of last year’s Polaris Music Prize was Cadence Weapon’s Parallel World.

Here’s the full 2022 Polaris Music Prize shortlist:

Charlotte Day Wilson – ALPHA
Destroyer – LABYRINTHITIS
Hubert Lenoir – Pictura De Ipse: Musique directe
Kelly McMichael – Waves
Lisa Leblanc – Chiac Disco
Ombiigizi – Sewn Back Together
Ouri – Frame Of A Fauna
Pierre Kwenders – José Louis And The Paradox Of Love
Shad – TAO
Snotty Nose Rez Kids – Life After

The winner will be announced at the Polaris Gala, which takes place on September 19.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch The Reunited Porno For Pyros Play “Wishing Well” & “Cursed Male” For The First Time In 25 Years

6 days ago 0

Cardi B Uses Mic To Fend Off Fan At Wireless Fest

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Jennifer Lopez’s “If You Had My Love”

4 days ago 0

Frank Ocean Shares Unreleased Music Via Blonded Radio On Channel Orange‘s 10th Anniversary

4 days ago 0

Marcus Mumford Announces Debut Solo Album With Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, & More

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest