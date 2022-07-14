Your Old Droog – “The Return Of Sasquatch” (Prod. Madlib)

New Music July 14, 2022 7:10 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Your Old Droog – “The Return Of Sasquatch” (Prod. Madlib)

New Music July 14, 2022 7:10 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Your Old Droog only just released the seven-song EP YOD Stewart in May, which followed two other full-length projects in 2022: Tha Wolf On Wall St 2: The American Dream (with longtime collaborator Tha God Fahim) and YOD Wave. Now, the prolific New York rapper is back at it again. Droog’s got a new song, “The Return Of Sasquatch,” which is produced by Madlib and comes in at just under two minutes. “Something’s brewing,” Droog captions on YouTube without much more to go on. “Keep shit on a need-to-know basis,” the rapper confirms over a dramatic, jazzy backing track. Listen to Droog’s latest below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch The Reunited Porno For Pyros Play “Wishing Well” & “Cursed Male” For The First Time In 25 Years

6 days ago 0

Cardi B Uses Mic To Fend Off Fan At Wireless Fest

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Jennifer Lopez’s “If You Had My Love”

4 days ago 0

Frank Ocean Shares Unreleased Music Via Blonded Radio On Channel Orange‘s 10th Anniversary

4 days ago 0

Marcus Mumford Announces Debut Solo Album With Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, & More

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest