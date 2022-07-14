Your Old Droog – “The Return Of Sasquatch” (Prod. Madlib)
Your Old Droog only just released the seven-song EP YOD Stewart in May, which followed two other full-length projects in 2022: Tha Wolf On Wall St 2: The American Dream (with longtime collaborator Tha God Fahim) and YOD Wave. Now, the prolific New York rapper is back at it again. Droog’s got a new song, “The Return Of Sasquatch,” which is produced by Madlib and comes in at just under two minutes. “Something’s brewing,” Droog captions on YouTube without much more to go on. “Keep shit on a need-to-know basis,” the rapper confirms over a dramatic, jazzy backing track. Listen to Droog’s latest below.