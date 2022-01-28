Stream Your Old Droog & Tha God Fahim’s New Album Tha Wolf On Wall St 2: The American Dream

Prolific underground rap forces Your Old Droog and Tha God Fahim both make a whole lot of music individually, and they make a whole lot of music together, too. Last year, Droog and Fahim released two collaborative albums, Tha Wolf On Wall St and Tha YOD Fahim, which only came out a few weeks apart. Today, they’ve come out with another new one.

Droog and Fahim only announced Tha Wolf On Wall St 2: The American Dream a couple of days ago, but the album is already here. Once again, the two rappers find a calm, casually virtuosic chemistry. This time around, they’re rapping over languid, luxurious, sample-heavy beats. A whole lot of the lyrics are about doubters, and there’s also a running theme about playing the stock market. But even if those subjects aren’t especially interesting to you, these guys know how to rap. The new album is short — just eight songs in 22 minutes — but the whole thing demands your attention. Stream it below.

Tha Wolf On Wall St 2: The American Dream is out now on Nature Sounds.

