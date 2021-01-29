Just in the last few months, Atlanta’s Tha God Fahim and Brooklyn’s Your Old Droog both make a whole lot of music. Droog released his album Dump YOD: Krutoy Edition in December, while Fahim teamed up with Delaware’s RU$H and Jay Nice on the collaborative effort An Album Called Classic in October. But since Fahim and Droog are two of the most restlessly productive figures on the rap underground, they’ve already got a new album out, and they made it together.

Fahim and Droog, who have collaborated a whole lot over the past few years, have just teamed up for the new album Tha Wolf On Wall St. There’s some beautiful kismet in the two of them releasing an album with that title today, after Wall Street fuckery has been all that anyone’s been talking about this week. But Tha Wolf On Wall St. isn’t a concept album about Robinhood. It’s just a relaxed, casual, extremely strong rap record.

Fahim produced all of Tha Wolf On Wall St. himself, and his beats have a jazz-inflected boom-bap float. As rappers, Fahim and Droog both sound thoughtful and locked-in. The only guest is New Jersey’s Mach-Hommy, and he always sounds comfortable next to Droog and Fahim. I’m on my first listen right now, but this is sounding lovely. Stream it below.

<a href="https://thagodfahim.bandcamp.com/album/tha-wolf-on-wall-st">Tha Wolf On Wall St by Tha God Fahim, Your Old Droog</a>

Tha Wolf On Wall St. is out now on Mongoloid Banks.