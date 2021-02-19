Underground rap all-stars Your Old Droog and Tha God Fahim both release a whole lot of music, but now that they’ve linked up as collaborators, it seems like they’ve unlocked a whole new level of prolificacy. Droog and Fahim have been on plenty of songs together over the past few years, and just last month, they teamed up on a project called Tha Wolf On Wall St., which was entirely produced by Fahim. Now, mere weeks later, they’re back with another full-length collaboration.

Droog and Fahim only announced their new album Tha Yod Fahim a few days ago. Like Tha Wolf On Wall St., Tha YOD Fahim is a piece of earthy, expertly crafted rap music. Droog and Fahim have voices and deliveries that complement each other nicely, and they’ve also got great taste in beats. On Tha YOD Fahim, they both go in over psychedelic neck-jerk beats from producers like DJ Preservation, Nottz, and Fahim himself.

Tha YOD Fahim doesn’t have many guests, though the legendary Pharoahe Monch absolutely takes a flamethrower to lead single “Slam Dunk Contest.” Mostly, it’s just Droog and Fahim locking in together, tossing song ideas back and forth with a casual sort of mastery. Stream the album below.

<a href="https://yourolddroog.bandcamp.com/album/tha-yod-fahim" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Tha YOD Fahim by Your Old Droog, Tha God Fahim</a>

Tha YOD Fahim is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.