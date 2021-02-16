Your Old Droog & Tha God Fahim – “Slam Dunk Contest” (Feat. Pharoahe Monch)

Your Old Droog, from Brooklyn, and Tha God Fahim, from Atlanta, are two underground rap standouts who record a whole lot of music together. Just a few weeks ago, Droog and Fahim teamed up for the collaborative project Tha Wolf On Wall St. Fahim produced the whole record himself, and it was really, really good. Today, Droog and Fahim are announcing that they’ve got another new collaborative project and that it’ll be out later this week. They’ve also dropped the single, and it features the two of them alongside a Queens rap legend.

Droog and Fahim’s second full-length team-up is called Tha YOD Fahim, and it arrives Friday. In both the cover art and the song titles (“Charles Barkley,” “Reign Man,” “The Dunking Dutchman,” “90 From The Line Remix (Šarūnas Marčiulionis)”), Fahim and Droog call back to the classic NBA.

Veteran producer Nottz made the strutting beat for first single “Slam Dunk Contest,” and it features an on-fire verse from the indie-rap legend Pharoahe Monch. On the track, Droog and Fahim all get in a ton of slick internal rhymes, and Droog probably namechecks a dozen NBA stars. Monch comes in at the end and puts on a clinic, weaving in and out of the beat in the way that only he can. Listen below.

<a href="https://yourolddroog.bandcamp.com/album/tha-yod-fahim">Tha YOD Fahim by Your Old Droog, Tha God Fahim</a>

Tha YOD Fahim is out 2/19.